Farmer stays on track for third British title

Keith Farmer followed up his victory in Saturday’s Dickies British Supersport Sprint race with a runner-up finish at Thruxton to remain in pole position for his third title.

The Clogher Bullet edged out Dublin’s Jack Kennedy in a thrilling finish on Saturday as he increased his advantage in the championship standings with his fifth win this season on the Macadam Yamaha.

Farmer was again right in contention for the victory spoils on Sunday but in a dramatic finish, it was Kennedy who came out on top as he took full advantage on the Tempus MV Agusta after Farmer and fellow Ulsterman Andrew Irwin tripped each other up at the final chicane.

Carrick’s Alastair Seeley was the first man over the line but has no bearing on the championship, with the 38-year-old not eligible for points on the Spirit Motorcycles Moto2 machine.

Gearlink Kawasaki rider Irwin finished fifth after he was also overtaken by Eemeli Lahti (Suzuki) on the dash to the line. Irwin is now third in the championship reckoning, 47 points behind Farmer.

Eglinton’s David Allingham, who finished eighth and ninth in both races on the EHA Racing Yamaha, remains in fourth place, 16 points behind Irwin.

Meanwhile, Glenn Irwin finished 20th and 11th in the MCE British Superbike races on the Be Wiser Ducati.

Irwin, still struggling with a shoulder injury following a crash at Knockhill in June, was penalised by half-a-second in race two for ‘exceeding the track limits at the final chicane,’ costing the Carrick man a top ten result.

BSB rookie Andy Reid finished 17th and 16th on the Tyco BMW, with Michael Laverty 21st in race one and 13th in the second race.

Josh Brookes won the opener on the TAG Racing Yamaha and was leading race two when he crashed out, gifting victory to Peter Hickman.

In the National Superstock 1000 class, Josh Elliott was sixth and seventh respectively on the Tyco BMW, with Carl Phillips (MD Racing Suzuki) twice finishing in tenth.

Robert Kennedy was 11th in the Superstock 600 race, while Eugene McManus secured an excellent runner-up finish in the opening British Motostar race.