Full refund available for tickets to cancelled Frampton v Guitierrez fight

Boxing fans who purchased tickets to Carl Frampton's cancelled fight against Andres Gutierrez can claim their money back.

The SSE Arena, Belfast - where the fight was due to take place - said refunds were available from the "point of purchase" but added that all purchased tickets would also be valid for the rescheduled date if retained.

The featherweight bout was cancelled after Gutierrez slipped in the shower and injured himself on Friday.

"Refunds are available via the point of purchase, though ticket holders can still retain tickets until a rescheduled date has been announced," said a spokesperson for the SSE Arena, Belfast on Facebook.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the company responsible for promoting Frampton's fights are "working towards" finding a date for an alternative fight.

"Cyclone Promotions are now working towards rescheduling and announcing a new date as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience," said the spokesperson.