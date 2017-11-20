Keith Farmer joins Tyco BMW for 2018 Superstock 1000 bid

Keith Farmer has signed with Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team to compete in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship in 2018.

The Clogher man won the Dickies British Supersport title this year for the Appleyard Macadam Racing team, becoming a British champion for the third time following back-to-back title successes in the Superstock 600 and 1000 Championships in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Farmer began the year without a ride after finishing third in the Superstock 1000 Championship in 2016 behind Taylor Mackenzie and Ian Hutchinson on the Quay Garage Racing Honda.

However, the 30-year-old jumped at the chance to fill in for injury victim Luke Jones in Robin Appleyard’s team and Farmer impressed from the off, securing a full-time ride on the Yamaha R6 for the rest of the season.

He won nine races on his way to the title, clinching the championship by 13 points over fellow Northern Ireland man Andrew Irwin, who will make his World Supersport debut next year with the CIA Landlord Insurance Honda team.

The Moneymore-based Tyco BMW outfit has retained Christian Iddon for the 2018 MCE British Superbike Championship, with Toomebridge man Michael Laverty also returning to the fold to ride the S1000RR next season.

Ian Hutchinson won the Superbike and Superstock races at the Isle of Man TT on Tyco BMW machinery but the Yorkshireman missed the rest of the season through injury following a crash in the Senior race.