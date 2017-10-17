Laverty rejoins Tyco BMW for 2018 and confirms Sunflower Trophy return

Michael Laverty will join Christian Iddon in Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team for the 2018 MCE British Superbike Championship.

As exclusively revealed in the News Letter on Tuesday, Laverty will compete on the S1000RR this weekend at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Northern Ireland's Michael Laverty last won the Sunflower Trophy race in 2010 on the TAS Racing Relentless Suzuki.

Laverty said: “I'm delighted to be returning to the Tyco BMW squad for the 2018 season. We enjoyed success together taking race wins in 2015 and 2016. A dip in form lead to a year’s sabbatical, which didn't prove fruitful, although the experience gained this season will make me a stronger rider.

“I'm thankful that Philip and the guys within the team have belief in my ability and looked beyond my results this year. To get back on-board the Tyco BMW S1000RR and work with the TAS engineers once again, is the perfect scenario for me.”

Looking ahead to his return to the Sunflower meeting, which was first won in 1977 by Isle of Man TT legend Joey Dunlop, six-timer winner Laverty said he was relishing the chance for an early outing on the Tyco BMW.

“I'm excited to immediately get back to work with the Tyco BMW team this week at the Sunflower Trophy Races. The opportunity to begin preparations so early for next season is fantastic. I'm very motivated for the challenge ahead.”

Team Manager Philip Neill added: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Michael back to Tyco BMW after many previous successes together. Michael secured our first British Supersport Championship and recorded our first race victory in Superbike.

“We enjoyed considerable success together in 2016 including two race victories, although we did lose our way somewhat towards the latter part of the year. One year further on, and we can now use the experience to strengthen our working relationship for 2018.

“BSB is such a competitive environment, so to ensure success, there are many aspects of a team to be considered and Michael has always been a perfect fit within TAS Racing. Being back on-board the BMW S1000RR was important for Michael and together with Christian Iddon, we firmly believe we have the correct people to help us deliver further success for Tyco and BMW Motorrad.”