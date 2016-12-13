Rio athlete set to visit Castledawson

Irish Olympic distance runner Kerry O'Flaherty will be visiting Castledawson on Thursday (December 15) to demonstrate a new fitness product.

O'Flaherty, who competed in the 3,000m Steeplechase at Rio, is showcasing BackBaller at GMC Performance in Unit 1, Moyola Industrial Estate, Moyola Road.

Everyone is welcome to come along and try the product for themselves and meet O'Flaherty who has also competed at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland over the Steeplechase.

Things get underway at 6pm.