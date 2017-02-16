TAS Racing unveils 2017 Tyco BMW livery

Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team has unveiled its 2017 livery for the MCE British Superbike Championship and international road races.

New BSB signing Davide Giugliano and Christian Iddon plus roads star and National Superstock 1000 contender Ian Hutchinson will debut the new colours at the upcoming Pro Test at Cartagena in Spain, which takes place from March 1-5.

Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill said: “We always pride ourselves on the work that goes into producing a clean and recognisable livery on track, yet displays the ethos of the BMW brand and in turn promotes our leading sponsors like Tyco Security Products in the correct manner.

“Fans of the team will immediately identify the significant changes in our livery for this season, and the subtle bespoke colour elements that we’ve added, which will allow each rider to enjoy a little bit of individuality, and in turn, make them even easier to identify on track.

“We are delighted to once again represent BMW Motorrad UK, our title sponsor Tyco Security Products and our associate sponsors in 2017 as their official team. We’d also like to welcome Eddie Stobart on board as a new team sponsor for the year ahead.”

The new-look Tyco BMW will be on display on the BMW Motorrad UK stand at the London Motorcycle Show, which gets underway on Friday.