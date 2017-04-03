TT 2017: Hickman and Webb bolster ranks for KMR boss Farquhar

Ryan Farquhar will run a formidable four-man team on his KMR Kawasaki machines in the Lightweight race at the Isle of Man TT, with Peter Hickman and Danny Webb bolstering the ranks.

Lee Johnston and Hudson Kennaugh were already confirmed to ride for the Dungannon-based team at the North West 200 and TT, giving Farquhar a strong hand.

The 41-year-old, the inaugural winner of the Lightweight TT in 2012, hasn’t raced since he was seriously hurt in a crash at the North West 200 last year.

However, he remains committed to running his famous KMR machines in 2017 and all four riders will line up on identically-prepared Kawasaki ER6 machinery.

British Superbike contender Hickman will be making his debut in the Lightweight race having withdrawn last year when he was scheduled to ride a Kawasaki for John Burrows’ Cookstown B.E. Racing team.

The two-time Macau GP winner will ride BMW machinery this year for Smiths Racing in the Superbike and Superstock classes plus a 675 Triumph in the Supersport class.

Johnston, whose bike will be painted in the red colours of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service, previously rode for Farquhar’s team at the TT in 2015 and was holding a podium place after lapping at almost 119mph before he retired on the final lap.

Webb will be making his fourth successive appearance in the race for Farquhar’s team. He finished in 14th place on his debut in 2014 and lapped in excess of 115mph on his way to tenth place a year later.

South African Kennaugh competed in the Bennetts Lightweight TT race in 2015 where he was running on the edge of the top ten before a spill at Braddan Bridge in the closing stages ended his race.