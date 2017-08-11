ULSTER GP: Glengormley rider Steven Lynd critical after crash

Glengormley’s Steven Lynd is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix.

The 36-year-old came off during practice at Dundrod on Wednesday.

The news comes following the tragic death of Wigan rider Jamie Hodson on Thursday. The 35-year-old crashed during the Dundrod 150 National race at the Joey’s Windmill section of the course. His brother, Rob Hodson, was involved in the same accident but did not suffer serious injuries.

Later in the evening, there was a red-flag incident in the Challenge race. A long delay ensued before the organisers confirmed that no further racing would take place. Roads remained closed for around two hours, re-opening at approximately 9.15pm.

The condition of the competitor involved is unknown and no information has been released by the organisers.