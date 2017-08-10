ULSTER GP: Hickman edges Harrison for Superstock pole

Peter Hickman remained on top in the Superstock class to take pole position at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix on the Smiths Racing BMW.

However, the 30-year-old was only 0.149s ahead of Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki), who closed the deficit in the dying seconds of the session as the Bradford rider complete ten laps on the ZX-10R.

Dean Harrison was second fastest in Superstock qualifying on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Hickman - also fastest on Wednesday - lapped at 132.334mph, with Harrison also over the 132mph mark on his final lap, clocking an average speed of 132.237mph around the 7.4-mile course.

Manxman Dan Kneen, who is still adjusting the Tyco BMW S1000RR after replacing the injured Ian Hutchinson in the Moneymore team, was third quickest (130.732mph), a further 2.139s in arrears.

Jamie Coward impressed in fourth on the Radcliffe’s Butchers BMW, half a second behind Kneen, with Dave Johnson (BMW) and Derek Sheils on John Burrows’ Suzuki finalising the top six.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, back in action after a big crash at the Isle of Man TT in practice, was seventh fastest on the East Coast BMW ahead of Michael Dunlop, who had been languishing in 17th place before hauling himself into eighth on the Bennetts Suzuki.

Conor Cummins (Padgetts Honda) and Mullingar man Derek McGee (Kawasaki) completed the top ten.