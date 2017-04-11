New road racing documentary explores beating heart of the sport

A fascinating new three-part documentary from the makers of ROAD goes behind the scenes of Irish road racing and illuminates the characters that make the sport so unique.

Road Riders, starting on Wednesday, April 19 at 10.40pm on BBC1 NI, reveals the passion, commitment and the enthusiasm of the people involved.

Warren Reeves and his family.

Made by DoubleBand Films, the series reflects the highs and lows in road racing as the racers and their families talk candidly about why they take part, how they got involved and what drives them to pursue their high-octane pastime.

A way of life, the road racing community is often referred to as one big family who share the good moments, and the bad ones. Road Riders takes viewers into the racing paddock, to the other side of the race barriers and hedges, to capture the essence and character of the sport.

The documentary follows 10 individuals, men and women, across a range of ages, during the course of the 2016 season.

Viewers hear how the riders can have such a passion for a sport, aware that it carries a risk of tragedy or serious injury. And even when they experience it first-hand themselves, they still go back for more.

Veronika Hankocyova and 'Indi' Dukoupil.

While the racers are blasting their bikes around country roads at speeds of up to 200mph, loved ones and families are counting the laps. The series reveals how they cope with the wait and the worry for their son, daughter, husband or father to reappear again and make the chequered flag. Why do they go through the agony and allow their loved ones to take part? It’s a documentary not to be missed.

There is also a touring photographic exhibition – Road Racing People – to accompany the series featuring photographs by Stephen Davison.