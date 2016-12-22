Sports enthusiasts welcome new 3G pitch at Dungannon

Sports enthusiasts in the Dungannon area have received a boost with the official opening of a new 3G pitch at the town’s Integrated College.

The 3G pitch was provided through the School Enhancement Programme and is part of an overall investment of approximately £3.5 million.

When complete, the project will also deliver a new two-storey sports hall including a fitness room and drama/dance studio.

“The School Enhancement Programme is having very real benefits on our schools estate, providing much needed facilities and creating a better place for pupils to learn and flourish in,” said Education Minister Peter Weir, who officially opened the facility.

“It gives me great pleasure to celebrate the official opening of the new 3G pitch at Integrated College Dungannon and to view the progress of the new sports hall which will benefit pupils for generations to come.”

The School Enhancement Programme targets investment to meet the immediate and pressing needs in schools by providing investment of between £500,000 and £4,000,000.

Principal of Integrated College Dungannon, Andrew Sleeth said: “I am delighted to welcome the Minister for Education to Integrated College Dungannon to open our new 3G floodlit pitch and to view the ongoing work on our new Sports Hall.

“We appreciate the support the Department of Education has given us through the School Enhancement Programme and look forward to utilising these new facilities fully with our own students and with the local community.”

The facility is expected to be in great demand over the coming weeks.