Andrew Sachs: Manuel’s best moments

Actor Andrew Sachs,best known for his portrayal of Manuel in the 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died aged 86.

Although he took on many other roles in a varied career, including, recently, parts in Coronation Street, and alongside Maggie Smith and Billy Connolly in the film Quartet, it will be his role as the Barcelona-born waiter that is remembered most. Here, we look at some of the funniest moments from his most famous role.