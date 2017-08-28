Tom is trainee director for Cinemagic’s Grace and Goliath

Magherafelt man Tom Hughes (23), is a trainee Director on the Cinemagic feature film Grace and Goliath.

He joined other young trainee filmmakers, who have started work in Belfast on Cinemagic’s second feature film.

The young people, will have the chance to earn their first credit on a feature and train alongside industry professionals led by director Tony Mitchell (The Bible, AD The Bible Continues, Primeval, Supervolcano and Flood) and actors Ciarán McMenamin (Paula, Saving The Titanic), Emy Aneke (The Predator and Star Trek: Beyond) and Aoibhinn McGinnity (Quarry, Love/Hate).

Joining the cast are young actors Isaac Heslip (11) from Banbridge, Maitiu McGibbon (11) from Lurgan and Savanna Burney Keatings (5) from Moira, along with Northern Ireland television, theatre and film actresses, Olivia Nash, Cheryl O’Dwyer and Jo Donnelly.

Young filmmakers across all departments will have the opportunity to develop their talents and skills on the film, produced by Cinemagic Chief Executive, Joan Burney Keatings MBE and written by Maire Campbell (Delicate Things, Chancer, A Christmas Star).

Grace and Goliath follows the success of Cinemagic’s first feature, A Christmas Star in 2014-15, which gave young filmmakers an invaluable opportunity to work across disciplines such as directing, production, costume and make-up, sound, lighting and music composition. With the experience from this Cinemagic opportunity, trainees have gone on to secure work with various film and television companies in the last two years including BBC, HBO, Disney, Sky Atlantic, RTE, and Bedlam Productions.

The Grace and Goliath trainee filmmakers will be joined by 10 young students from Los Angeles, from Cinemagic partner schools based there who have participated in Cinemagic LA Festival activity over the last 8 years. Filming will take place throughout June in Belfast and on the North Coast, including scenes at Odyssey Pavilion and Belfast’s National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic Chief Executive said “We are delighted to be embarking on Cinemagic’s second feature film, and with support from Department for Communities, Creative Skillset, Panavision, Yellowmoon, Tourism Ireland, Belfast City Council and George Best Belfast City Airport we are able to offer hands-on training to develop young people’s talents and skills in filmmaking. The project will unite young people from diverse cultural backgrounds and allow them to work on a common goal. We have a brilliant crew, including a past Cinemagic Festival participant, Aidan Gault.”