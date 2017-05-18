Belfast gets the blues with the launch of the annual City Festival

The Belfast City Blues Festival is back with a whopping 50 gigs across 22 venues from June 23-25.

Now in its ninth year, it’s one of the biggest blues festivals in Northern Ireland and is the widest reaching music festival in Belfast.

This year, highlights include the annual Rory Gallagher afternoon with artists joining the bill such as The Pat McManus Band, The Willie Byrne Band and Blackwood.

“This is a great way to remember an Irish music legend with local talent; it’s always a popular occasion and draws large crowds every year,” said festival director Seamus O’Neill.

The weekend is packed full of gigs as well as amazing opportunities, including the now famous Blues On The Boat Music Cruises, taking place over the weekend on Belfast Lough.

More than just music, there will be tasty food and drinks to spend a perfect Saturday afternoon sailing.

The cruises are set to host top performers The Fabulous Mustangs, Rab McCullough and The Rev Doc and Lee Hedley & Co.

Topping off the Saturday night, the Belfast Barge Gigs will be showcasing some of the finest local blues talent in a chilled atmosphere.

Performers include The Kenny McDowell Project and The Ronnie Greer Band featuring Ken Haddock.

And as always the festival will be a who’s who of local music.

Top names such as Pat McManus, Ronnie Greer, Kenny McDowell, Rab McCullough and Lee Hedley are all set to take to the stage across the weekend.

As well-known local favourites, they are some of the most talented and well-recognised blues musicians around and promise exciting performances.

Festival goers can also enjoy the Big Belfast City Blues Busk, taking place across the city with a top prize of £200.

At the Record a Memorabilia Fair fans can find the best of blues merchandise and vintage records from the best traders in the business.

It’s just one of many events taking place at The Black Box and will be turning the city of Belfast into a celebration of the genre, with the result that blues fans of all backgrounds can come together on this vibrant, fun-filled weekend.

Also at the festival, American Holidays are delighted to present Blues at the Market, at St George’s Market, with The Iconettes performing a free of charge concert on Sunday June 25.

For more information, festival listings and to book tickets for any of the shows or events, log onto www.belfastcityblues.com.