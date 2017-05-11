Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for the Farmers’ Bash

The biggest event of the year for country music and jiving fans across Northern Ireland has been announced at the official launch of the Farmers’ Bash, which will storm its way into Belfast’s SSE Arena later this year.

Stars Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh and Robert Mizzell, powered by The Grassmen, who are all topping the bill of the big event, helped stage a hoedown at the launch, giving everyone a flavour of what’s to come at the October 6 gig.

Also in attendance was Ruairi McSorley (aka Frostbit Boy), and The King of Country himself, Big T from Downtown Country.

Downtown Radio will be the broadcast media partner for this ‘first of its kind’ event.

Special guests also appearing include Marty Mone, of Hit The Diff fame, and old favourites Hugo Duncan and Country Harmony.

This ambitious event is presented by LSFX Productions and sponsored by Newbridge Silver.

It will be the UK and Ireland’s biggest ever indoor Country Music Dance.

It’s expected to attract thousands of country music and country jiving fans from across Ireland and beyond, who want to see their musical heroes perform at the country party of a lifetime.

Event spokesperson Darren Gardiner said: “The Farmers’ Bash promises to be the ultimate country music event to be staged in Northern Ireland.

“It’s one massive stage, one massive dance floor and one massive party.

“We are expecting thousands of jiving and country music fans to come along to the SSE Arena on October 6 for a high-octane event of music and dancing as well as a few other surprises and special guests.

“Country music has soared in popularity in recent years, and there is a huge fan base for the music.

“The energy and excitement around this event will be something special.”

The Farmers’ Bash will take place on October 6,.

Tickets, priced £28 and £30, are on sale now.