Sperrin Choir and Sperrin Kidz bring Christmas cheer to Burnavon

The Sperrin Choir and Sperrin Kidz are returning to the Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre, Cookstown, for their annual Christmas concerts, which will be taking place on Wednesday December 14 and Thursday December 15 at 8.00pm each evening.

This Christmas the programmes of both choirs will feature a range of sacred and contemporary songs which celebrate this special time of the year.

The Sperrin Choir will sing the Christmas classic “In the Bleak Mid-Winter”, alongside the popular John Rutter penned “Shepherd’s Pipe Carol” and “I Wish You Christmas”.

There will be a touch of swing when the Sperrin Choir sings “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Swingin’ with Santa”, while Elvis Presley fans should enjoy the ever-popular “Blue Christmas”.

You can keep in touch with both the Sperrin Choir and Sperrin Kidz through their Facebook pages and find out how their preparations for the Burnavon Christmas concerts are coming along.

Tickets for the concerts can be bought at the Burnavon Theatre, and it is advisable to book early for these popular Christmas shows.