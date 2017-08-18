Talented Mid Ulster singer James Bradley launches debut EP

James Bradley has just released his debut EP, and has already been hailed as ‘brand new talent’ by Q Radio.

Launched just this week, the father of four is an experienced artist on the local cover scene, and recently quit a management role in retail to pursue his dream full-time.

James, whose EP Better Place cites influences including The Jam, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor and Counting Crows, has been gathering a solid local fan base, having performed prestigious gigs like The Grocers Ball at the Culloden Hotel, where he played to 450 guests, and The Rory McIlroy Foundation.

He has also received regular radio play on Q Radio, and recently received a glowing review in HotPress Magazine, whilst Sessions In The House

hailed the performer as ‘local talent to watch out for.’

The Maghera man has also done a lot of work in his local community, working hard to campaign for both mental health and suicide awareness. This is in addition to his work with Autism NI.

He told Mid Ulster Mail: “Autism and suicide awareness are both very close to my heart.

“My son Daniel, who is aged just seven years old, is non-verbal autistic and I have promoted autism awareness since his diagnosis back in 2013, raising over £3000 for the Mid-Ulster Autism NI Branch.”

Tragically, in 2005, his brother took his own life and ever since James has worked hard to promote both suicide awareness and mental health awareness within the local community.

Critics have praised his single Since You’re Not Around - which is a touching tribute to his brother.

Meanwhile James has been asked to play the Waterfront Hall, Belfast as part of Aware NI - Sing for Aware Night on September 22 which also features artists including Kaz Hawkins, Linley Hamilton, Ruth McGinley, Amanda St John, Runabay and many more.

Bradley and his band will mark the release of Better Place in one of his favourite venues, The Market Inn, Draperstown on Thursday August 17 with support from Aria Sail, Rodd Hogg (The Irish Magician) and Kevin Brennan. The Better Place EP will have four songs for promotion: I’m Through; Better Place; Mr Johnstone; and Since You’re Not Around.

If you would like to stay up to date with James Bradley events in addition to getting in touch regarding music lessons, visit the official Facebook page at: facebook.com/jamesbradleymusic.