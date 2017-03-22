Laugh it up with Conal Gallen

Ireland’s Number one comedian, Conal Gallen, is back with a bang for 2017 with his hilarious new one man stand up show Only Joking, which will be coming to the Burnavon Theatre on Saturday April 22.

Packed full of new songs and jokes as well as some fan favourites, Only Joking is Conal’s best show to date.

He has become without doubt the most popular comic in the Irish theatre scene.

His brand of humour is absolutely hilarious and has all of his audiences in stitches from start to finish.

With over 33 Albums to date Conal has more material than he knows what to do with and is constantly coming up with new material while on the road.

He has had multi–platinum selling DVDs along with a number of massive hits and countless awards under his belt.

Conal is best known for his comedy songs including “Horse It Into Ya Cynthia” and “I’ll Make Love To You In The Henhouse (If You’ll Only Egg Me On).

He made his first appearance on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show in January 2012

Come along and see why he is truly Ireland’s best loved comedian.

The show kicks off at 8pm on Saturday April 22 and tickets, priced £20, are on sale now from the Burnavon Theatre Box Office on 028 8676 9949. Alternatively, for further information or to book tickets online, log onto www.burnavon.com.