Live, love, laugh with Eilish

Eilish O’Carroll’s one woman ‘Live, Love, Laugh’ show has been wowing audiences nationwide, having already performed eight venues to date with eight standing ovations.

On Friday (May 19) Eilish, who is well known as the sister of ‘Mrs Brown’ Brendan O’Carroll, will be bringing her show to Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown.

She has garnered warmth, respect and most of all the appreciation of the audience for her brutal honesty of coming from a strict Irish catholic background. Born and raised in 1950’s in Dublin Eilish takes audiences on a journey of her experience of life from her early days growing up with eight older siblings, the birth of Brendan to her first confession, two marriages before finally realising, at the age of 50, she was in fact in love with a woman.

“I hadn’t originally planned to do anything like this,” explained Eilish. “I wrote a bit years ago about an experience in my life as a teenager and my friends told me to keep writing. I talk about growing up in the 50s in good Catholic Ireland and the impact that had on me as an adult. But it is told in a very, very funny way. It is every woman’s story. We all think we are making a journey on our own but the emotions are all the same. There’s a lot of inspirational stuff in there. I talk about getting older and what that means, and about not giving up on your dreams.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now from the Burnavon Box Office.