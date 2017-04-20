May is a busy month at the Burnavon Theatre

There’s plenty of opportunity this May to listen to good music, fall in love all over again with the story of Pinocchio, live through one women’s amazing story, and laugh out loud at some of the best stand up on the scene at the Burnavon, Cookstown.

The Curious Adventures of Pinocchio (Thursday May 11 at 10.30am) is presented by Lyngo Theatre, and adapted and performed by Patrick Lynch from CBeebies.

In this children’s show, which is suitable for ages five years old and above, he pulls all the strings and turns all the pages to bring you the true story of Pinocchio – no lie – as he brings one of the best loved classics for children to life. Who ‘nose’? He might even find his father and become a real boy. Come and join him on his incredible journey, you’ll have a whale of a time! Tickets are priced £3.

Celebrating a quarter of a century paying tribute to Queen, one of the most outstanding bands in musical history, Flash Harry’s attention to detail is second to none, and you’ll be able to judge that for yourself on Saturday May 13.

If you missed out on tickets for Queen’s forthcoming Belfast concert, then don’t miss this night of sheer energy, enthusiasm, passion and showmanship, not to mention the fantastic music back catalogue. Tickets are £18.

Music of a different genre will also delight, as for the first time, Donaghadee Male Voice Choir will take to the Burnavon stage on Saturday May 20 at 7.30pm, accompanied by pianist, Ivan Black and compere, Gene Fitzpatrick. Established 84 years ago, Donaghadee Male Voice Choir’s repertoire embraces both secular and scared music, and popular, folk, traditional and operatic works. Tickets are £12.

The Burnavon will also be keepin’ it country as JMG Music Group presents their Summer Country Show on Friday May 26. Featuring Mick Flavin, Louise Morrissey, John Hogan, Joe Moore, and Caitlin and Tony Kerr. Tickets are exceptional value at £19.50.

Other highlights include Irish comedian Pat Shortt and actress Elish O’Carroll.

All shows are at 8pm, unless otherwise indicated and tickets are available now from the Burnavon Box Office, Burn Road, Cookstown, by phone on 028 8676 9949, or online at www.burnavon.com