Pinocchio comes to life

Lyngo Theatre are presenting ‘The Curious Adventures of Pinocchio’ at the Burnavon Theatre on Thursday May 11 at 10.30am.

The show is by Marcello Chiarenza and adapted and performed by Patrick Lynch, with music by Carlo Cialdo Capelli.

One of the best loved classics for children comes to life – literally. Crickets, cats, foxes and, of course, the world–famous puppet, will spring out of our collection of dusty, old magic books, while Patrick Lynch from CBeebies pulls all the strings and turns all the pages to bring you the true story of Pinocchio – no lie. Who ‘nose’? He might even find his father and become a real boy.

Come and join him on his incredible journey, you’ll have a whale of a time.

The show is suitable for ages 5+ / school groups.

Tickets, priced £3, are on sale now form the theatre box office.