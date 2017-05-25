Superstars return to Burnavon

Cookstown Superstars are back to dazzle you with their new musical production ‘Happily Ever After’ at the Burnavon Theatre on Saturday June 10 at 8pm.

This upside–down musical fairy tale tells the story of how one unlikely suitor wins the heart of a beautiful princess.

A story of love, acceptance and, tolerance, with whimsical puppetry, high energy dance numbers and laughs by the minute – a true happy ever after story brought to life as only Superstars can!

Superstars is a unique and dynamic club for people with learning difficulties.

They provide care, support, fun and friendship in a safe environment, whilst giving members the opportunity to experience new challenges and learn new skills.

The club was founded in 2005 by the family of Jon McAvoy, a teenager with Down’s Syndrome and Autism.

It aims to address the lack of any such provision whilst coincidentally, providing respite for families and carers.

At the beginning of 2012 Superstars Club moved into new premises in Cookstown town centre, becoming more visible physically and immediately raising awareness of the needs of people with learning difficulties in the area.

Tickets, priced £10, are on sale now from the Burnavon Theatre Box Office on 028 8676 9949 or online at www.burnavon.com.