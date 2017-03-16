The wild west at the Burnavon

Travel back to the Wild West of Ireland at the Burnavon Theatre next month.

Bardic and Premier Productions will be presenting ‘The Lonesome West’ on Saturday April 1 and tickets are on sale now.

Written by Martin McDonagh and directed by Sean Faloon, ‘The Lonesome West’ tells the story of bickering brothers, Coleman and Valene, who share a house in the wild west of Ireland.

One obsesses about his religious ornaments and his precious poteen; the other thinks only of his stomach, regularly crashing funerals in his quest for a free sausage roll.

Their local priest, troubled by a spate of murders in the area, tries and fails to convince the squabbling pair to set aside their petty differences.

But when the brothers vow to be nicer to one another and wipe the slate clean but confessing to a string of vile misdemeanours towards one another, things can only degenerate into vicious and bloody carnage.

The Lonesome West is the third play in Martin McDonagh’s bleak but blackly comic Leenane trilogy.

All three plays depict the shocking and murderous goings-on in the Western Ireland town of Leenane.

The play premiered in June 1997 at the Druid Theatre Company in Galway, at the Town Hall Theatre in a co-production with the Royal Court Theatre.

The play transferred to the Royal Court Theatre, London on 26 July 1997 and then went to Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre on 27 April 1999.

Over the years the play has been nominated for Tony Awards and won the Alfréd Radok Award for Best Play.

The curtain will go up on Saturday April 1 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £14/£12 concession, are on sale now from the Burnavon Theatre Box Office on 028 8676 9949 or online at www.burnavon.com.