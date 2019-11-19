£2.5m ‘facelift’ for Maghera

A public meeting detailing plans for a £2.5m regeneration of Maghera making it “fit for purpose” takes place in the town next Wednesday.

Locals living and working in the south Derry town are urged to attend the information session in the leisure centre on Coleraine Road.

Chair of Maghera Town Forum and Sinn Féin councillor Brian McGuigan says it’s an important opportunity to have your say on the future of the town.

The proposed public realm scheme extends the length of Main Street, taking in parts of Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St. Lurach’s Road.

The state-of-the-art plans would also see new lighting, paving, planting and street furniture, and would also address substandard footpath widths, poor pedestrian access and traffic flow issues.

Councillor McGuigan said: “We need to make Maghera’s town centre fit for purpose in the 21st Century by promoting inclusion and ensuring a welcoming and positive shopping and visitor experience for everyone, including people living with disability.

“This means effectively dealing with sub-standard on-street parking and addressing vehicle congestion etc. We need to have footpaths and walk ways as well as street lighting and street furniture that meet the requirements of legislation aimed at addressing the needs of our many citizens living with disability.

“It is vital that local residents, workers, traders and business people take this opportunity to have their opinions taken fully into consideration by participating in the community consultation which is being facilitated by Mid-Ulster District Council.”

The public information session runs from 2pm to 8pm at the town’s leisure centre on November 27, and everyone is welcome to attend.