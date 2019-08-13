Des Taggart, Property Director at Magherafelt based Conway Group, has revealed that the opening of the new £8 million Premier Inn Hotel in Bangor is the latest scheme in the company’s multi-million-pound development strategy, which shall further expand its existing property portfolio.

Explaining how the Premier Inn was developed and how the premises marks the latest stage of Conway Group’s development strategy, Des Taggart said: “Through the recent acquisition of Ailsa Lodge Care Home in Bangor, Conway Group have forged strong links within the local area. When the disused Leisure Centre site on Castle Park Avenue was put up for sale, we recognised that it was the perfect site to meet the need for new hotel accommodation.

Des Taggart, Property Director, Conway Group, The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Alderman Bill Keery, Kevin McGurgan, Construction Director, Conway Group and Padraig Callaghan, Site Manager, Conway Group

“By working collaboratively with Ards & North Down Borough Council and Whitbread, we came up with a quality design solution for the site that would sit sympathetically within the sensitive landscape area that forms part of Bangor Castle Historic Demesne.”

Over a period of 17 months, Conway Group constructed the new 85 bedroom Premier Inn, which opened in July 2019. In addition to this hotel, Conway Group has ambitious plans to develop several major schemes in Northern Ireland over the next five years.

Kevin McGurgan, Construction Director for Conway Group, explained: “We have a number of significant multi-million-pound projects in the pipeline. Within the Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast we plan to develop a landmark mixed-use scheme which includes Grade A offices, a new Hotel and luxury residential apartments. We are also working on three other major city centre sites in Belfast that will deliver high quality apartment schemes, and we will continue to support Whitbread’s ongoing expansion plans with further Premier Inn hotel developments.”

Kevin continued: “Conway Group currently own and operate eight care homes and we will be expanding this portfolio with two new Healthcare schemes next to Altnagelvin Area Hospital and Antrim Area Hospital. In Glengormley we also plan to create a new Neighbourhood Retail and Apartment scheme and across Northern Ireland work is ongoing to deliver a number of high quality residential schemes within our existing land holding.”

Des Taggart, Property Director, Conway Group, The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Alderman Bill Keery and Kevin Murray, Head of Acquisitions (North & Ireland), Whitbread

Welcoming Conway Group’s investment in Bangor, Chief Executive of Ards and North Down Borough Council, Stephen Reid, added: “Our vision is to return Bangor to its former status as a thriving town and prime visitor attraction in Northern Ireland, providing economic, leisure, tourism and recreational benefit. Quality hotel accommodation is a key requirement in any ambitious redevelopment plan and we are delighted that Conway Group and Whitbread have invested £8 Million to create an 85-bedroom Premier Inn.”

Conway Group is a privately-owned company specialising in property development, investment, construction and healthcare whose vision is to deliver best in class developments, throughout Ireland and Great Britain, with a specific focus on the end user client.

For information on Conway Group contact 028 7963 2001.