Bob & Berts to open shop in Cookstown

Independent food and coffee shop chain Bob & Berts is investing in five new stores in Northern Ireland, including Cookstown.

With new funding facilities from Ulster Bank, and the continued support of its existing investor BGF, Bob & Berts is investing in the opening of eight new stores in Northern Ireland and Scotland creating over 175 new jobs.

The chain opened a shop in Magherafelt and created around 25 jobs at the start of this year.

Last week, the business opened a new, larger store in Portstewart and will open its new Portrush store in the coming weeks.

It has announced Cookstown, Newry and Ballymena as the next towns to get Bob & Berts coffee shops.

Founded in Portstewart in 2013, the management team of Colin McClean and David Ferguson have quickly expanded the business to become a familiar addition to the local high street, operating 20 stores and employing 400 staff.

Bob & Berts expanded into the Scottish market in October 2018 following the opening of its first store in Falkirk. It has since opened outlets in Dunfermline and Dumfries with plans now in place to open three more in Stirling, Kirkcaldy and Ayr.

David Ferguson said that the new funding from Ulster Bank will allow Bob & Berts to continue its roll out in both Scotland and NI, as well as to seek opportunities in England over the next 12-18 months.