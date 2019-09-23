Business Excellence Awards entry deadline is extended

The deadline for entries to the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards has been extended until October 14.

Now in their ninth year the Awards, organised by the Mid Ulster Mail, celebrate all that is best in local business.

Henry Brothers have come on board as principal sponsor of the awards for the second year running.

The fifteen award categories cover all aspects of business and industry, presenting the opportunity to enter up to two categories.

The judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some categories also going to a reader vote via the Mid Ulster Mail.

Anyone can enter/nominate regardless of whether they are an owner, employee or satisfied customer.

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements, but also the chance to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

The Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards will take place at a Black Tie Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, November 20, at Corick House Hotel & Spa, Clogher when the winner of each category will be announced and presented with their award.

Speaking at the awards launch on behalf of the Mid Ulster Mail Deputy Weeklies Editor Clint Aiken said: “Now in their ninth year these awards aim to celebrate all that is best in business and entrepreneurship in the Mid-Ulster area - a powerhouse of innovation, creativity and excellence in the Northern Ireland economy.

“I would like to thank all of our sponsors for their generosity. Without their support none of this would be possible.

Along with principal sponsor Henry Brothers the following businesses and groups are also sponsoring this year’s awards: Mid Ulster District Council; Riada Resourcing; Innotech Centre, South West College; ASM Chartered Accountants; Steelweld Fabrications Ltd; Dalradian Gold and venue partner Corick House Hotel & Spa.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Martin Kearney said supporting the awards demonstrates the Council’s desire to celebrate and endorse the talent that exists across the vast range of business and commerce in the Mid Ulster area.

Sponsorship opportunities for the awards are still available, for details contact Julie Forde on 028 3839 5504 or Karen Fitzmaurice on 028 3839 5564.

To enter visit the website.

