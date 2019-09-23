Business organisation to visit Cookstown

The Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) is coming to Cookstown to enable leaders in the area to find out more about the business organisation.

The regional drop-in will take place at the Mid-Ulster District Council offices on Burn Road, on Tuesday, October 22, from 8.30am to 4pm.

It is part of a series of sessions across Northern Ireland that are designed to give existing members or those considering joining the IoD an opportunity to hear about membership benefits and the IoD’s professional development qualifications for directors.

Members of the IoD team will be present to provide an overview of the organisation, how it benefits businesses and why more than 1,000 directors from across the private, public, and third sectors are already members.

IoD NI Business Development Manager Heather White said they are looking forward to visiting the town in October.

“Cookstown and the entire Mid Ulster area is a major centre for economic activity in Northern Ireland and we are proud to already have a very strong representation of members from across the local region,” she explained.

“We are looking forward to meeting with existing members and other leaders in Cookstown to discuss what it means to be a part of the IoD as we focus on empowering directors in their aim to raise management, leadership, and corporate governance standards in their own organisation and across the economy as a whole.”

The Institute of Directors is a non-party political organisation representing the views of around 30,000 individual business leaders in the UK with over 1,000 members in Northern Ireland.

Members are drawn from the private, public and voluntary sectors.

For further information on the event in Cookstown next month, anyone interested can contact Heather on heather.white@iod.com or 028 9068 3224.