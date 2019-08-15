Celebrating business excellence at awards

The Mid Ulster Mail this week launched its ninth Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards.

Principal sponsor for this year’s awards will be Henry Brothers.

Charlotte Scullion, Group HR Advisor of principal sponsor Henry Brothers, Clint Aiken and Diane Burke, Mid-Ulster Mail, at the launch of the Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards.

The awards are aimed at recognising the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Mid Ulster area, paying homage to the long history of individual and collective industry upon which local towns have taken root and flourished and the companies which carry on that tradition today.

The fifteen award categories cover all aspects of business and industry, presenting the opportunity to enter up to two categories.

The judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some categories also going to a reader vote via the Mid Ulster Mail.

Anyone can enter/nominate regardless of whether they are an owner, employee or satisfied customer.

Mark Matchett, Media Sales Consultant, Mid-Ulster Mail with Julie Anderson, Research Lecturer in Engineering with Innotech Centre, South West College. INMU34-204

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements, but also the chance to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

The Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards will take place at a Black Tie Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, November 20, at Corick House Hotel & Spa, Clogher when the winner of each category will be announced and presented with their award.

Entries close Monday 23rd September.

Speaking at the awards launch on behalf of the Mid Ulster Mail Deputy Weeklies Editor Clint Aiken said: “Now in their ninth year these awards aim to celebrate all that is best in business and entrepreneurship in the Mid-Ulster area - a powerhouse of innovation, creativity and excellence in the Northern Ireland economy.

Mark Matchett (centre), Media Sales Consultant, Mid-Ulster Mail, pictured with Grace Downey and Jessica Crilly, both of Steelweld Fabrications Ltd. INMU34-205

“I would like to thank all of our sponsors for their generosity. Without their support none of this would be possible.

Along with principal sponsor Henry Brothers the following businesses and groups are also sponsoring this year’s awards: Mid Ulster District Council; Riada Resourcing; Innotech Centre, South West College; ASM Chartered Accountants; Steelweld Fabrications Ltd; Dalradian Gold and venue partner Corick House Hotel & Spa.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Martin Kearney expressed his delight at attending the launch, held at the historic Hill of the O’Neill, Dungannon.

He said: “Supporting the prestigious business awards demonstrates the Council’s desire to celebrate and endorse the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the vast range of business and commerce we’re lucky enough to possess in the Mid Ulster area.”

Charlotte Scullion of Henry Brother said: “We are pleased to be principal sponsor for the second year running.”

Local businesses, she said, ‘provides the lifeblood of the local economy.”

The awards, she added “celebrate the wonderful achievement of businesses in the Mid Ulster area and provided a platform for them to celebrate their successes”.

Sponsorship opportunities for the awards are still available, for details contact Julie Forde on 028 3839 5504 or Karen Fitzmaurice on 028 3839 5564.

For full details of the awards and to enter visit the awards website on www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk