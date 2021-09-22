Doors of new flagship NI Hospice superstore open in Magherafelt

The new Hospice store is twice as large as any of the other high street stores and is fully stocked with bargains in quality, pre-loved goods, including shoes, fashion accessories, and clothing for ladies, children, and gents.

It boasts a wide range of goods from high street favourites including River Island, Oasis Sketchers, to high-end designers like Michael Kors, Guess and Calvin Klein.

The new superstore was officially opened by Mary Waterson, landlady at the new shop location and she was joined by Hospice director, Mary McCall and Head of Hospice Retail, Neil Fowler.

Members of the NI Hospice staff outside the new Magherafelt superstore.

Mr Fowler spoke about the building excitement around the new superstore.

He said: “We have had a Hospice Shop in Magherafelt for 21 years now, and it has always been a popular destination for local shoppers.

“This superstore signals a new generation of charity shops, offering customers a new fresh shopping experience that I am sure will become a local favourite.

“In today’s society we are all conscious of doing more for the environment and Northern Ireland Hospice Shops have been at the forefront of conscious shopping, offering quality pre-loved clothing and goods at low prices.

Amazing bargains

“We are very grateful for all donations that we receive and there will be amazing bargains to be had, so I would urge shoppers not to wait around but to get to the store early!

“Not only can you bag a bargain with every purchase you are helping us to raise the much needed funds for local families who depend on our specialist palliative care.”

Hospice shop manager, Gillian Carson, is overwhelmed with the support from the local community.

She said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our amazing customers once again in our brand new superstore! Now with a much bigger floor space, we can display even more of our wonderful range of second hand items for our customers. If you’ve never shopped with us then now is the time to come and have a look, it’s a new store with new bargains but the same friendly faces

“So, if you’re starting your Christmas shopping early, want to pick up some items for your autumn wardrobe, want to dedicate some of your time volunteering, or have some items you no longer need and would like to donate – pop in store we’d love to see you.”

