NI businesses given a 'pat on the back' for High Street Heroes success

Crawfords was voted 2021 High Street Champion, while Harkins Pharmacy won the Healthcare Retailer award.

Local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said: “Over the past 17 months all businesses have had to adapt and Crawfords of Maghera responded quickly and helped many vulnerable people and

community groups during the pandemic.

High Street Heroes awards attracted thousands of public votes.

"Their willingness to adapt and help the community was rewarded in turn by the community voting for them in the Retail Hero’s NI Awards. I congratulate all the staff and management of

"Crawfords on winning both the Convenience Store, Community Covid-19 Champion categories and on being awarded best overall Independent retailer.

"I also congratulate Harkins Pharmacy, Maghera who have won Healthcare Retailer and commend all business in Maghera as the town was awarded 2 nd place in the High Street of the Year award.”

Party colleague Councillor Kyle Black added his congratulations.

“By shopping and supporting local, we encourage growth in our town centres and the success of local businesses attracts and encourages other retailers and independents to start businesses in the locality," he said.

---

