County Tyrone produces a new generation of glass cutters

As lockdown ended, Tyrone Crafted Glass, a community based glassworks, fitted out and opened a new work space and display area in the Coalisland Enterprise Centre, Dungannon Road.

The local glassworks are now offering one-to-one training in glass cutting and, with strict Covid precautions in place, they have been able to begin weekly tutorials for four eager apprentices.

The training has been supported by a series of bursaries provided by Lough Neagh Partnership through The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Great Place Scheme, with additional support from Mid Ulster District Council.

A glass cutter at work.

The Partnership are currently delivering a project called Coalisland and East Tyrone: Historical Manufacturing Base of Mid Ulster, which focuses on the industrial heritage of this region. The first glass factory in Ireland was established near Newmills in 1771 by a group of glassmakers from Bristol.

Gary Currie, Tyrone Crafted Glass said: “This year marks the 250 the anniversary of glass making in the area and, to celebrate the occasion, plans are underway for a heritage and glass education event later this year.”

For more information contact Keith Beattie, Heritage Officer, Lough Neagh Partnership, on telephone 028 7941 7941.

