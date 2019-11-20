Fergal features in travel show

Bellaghy based InSite Tours Ireland is to feature in an edition of a new travel series to be broadcast on Channel 5 in the new year.

Their top selling ‘Highlights of Northern Ireland’ tour came to the attention of the production team through glowing reviews on TripAdvisor.

They invited company director Fergal Kearney to take part in the series episode dedicated to Northern Ireland. Filming for the new series has also taken place in Greece, Italy and Spain.

A two-day filming schedule at the end of September featured Emmerdale actor Chris Bisson (Jai Sharma in the show), who accompanied Fergal on a trip through the Glens of Antrim.

The show focused on the landscape and the history of the region, as well as the food offering and water based activities.

The overall aim is to appeal to viewers who like immersive and authentic experiences when they go on holiday but aren’t afraid to, literally, get their feet wet.

Viewers will enjoy segments on the history of the ancient Irish Kingdom of Dalriada, including a trip to historic Glenarm Castle.

The waterfalls of Glenariff - Queen of the Glens - will also be a key feature along with the culinary and seafood offering that is a key feature of the holiday experience in Ireland.

Local kayaking group the Portglenone Paddlers were also on hand to introduce Chris to the water based activities that can be enjoyed on the Northern Ireland coastline.

They launched from Ballintoy Harbour where the film crew also got on board for some brilliant footage of the coastline from the water.

Commenting on featuring in the series, Fergal said: “It is always a pleasure to show people around the place I call home, usually couples on private tours, so it is particularly exciting for my small company to reach a potential audience of millions, showing them the unique and authentic Ireland that more and more people are looking for.”

The new show is produced by Viacom International UK and will be anchored by Jane McDonald. Each episode will feature Show Business talent who will accompany local tourism providers on immersive experiences from around the world. The new series will be broadcast in January 2020.

Fergal has over 20 years experience in tourism on the island of Ireland, with 15 of those spent at Tourism Northern Ireland.