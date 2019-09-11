Final call for town and village ‘spruce up’ cash

Mid Ulster District Council has made a final call for applications for funding in the latest town and village business ‘spruce up’ scheme.

Eligible businesses and commercial properties, within the scheme boundaries, in the towns of Coalisland, Cookstown, Dungannon, Maghera and Magherafelt, as well as in more than 45 villages across Mid Ulster, can apply for grant aid through the scheme which will provide up to 75% funding to a maximum amount of £5,000 per property.

The scheme will incorporate minor internal and external improvements to eligible properties, including external windows, doors, guttering and redecoration and internal walls, ceilings, floors and redecoration.

Eligible villages within the scheme boundaries are as follows:

Aghaginduff/Cabragh, Annaghmore, Ardboe, Augher, Aughnacloy Ballinderry, Ballygawley, Ballylifford, Ballynakilly, Ballyronan, Bellaghy, Benburb, Brockagh/Mountjoy, Caledon, Cappagh, Castlecaulfield, Castledawson, Churchtown, Clady.

Clogher, Coagh, Creagh, Desertmartin, Donaghmore, Draperstown, Drummullan, Edendork, Eglish, Fivemiletown, Galbally, Granville, Gulladuff, Killyman, Moneymore, Moortown, Moy, Moygashel, Newmills, Orritor, Pomeroy, Sandholes, Stewartstown, Swatragh, Tamnamore, The Bush, The Loup, The Rock, Tobermore and Upperlands.

Applications will close at 4pm next Wednesday - September 18.

Anyone interested in finding out more information or downloading an application form, should visit www.midulstercouncil.org/spruceupscheme.