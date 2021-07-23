Finance Minister visits Mid Ulster businesses benefitting from financial support

Speaking as he visited two businesses in the area, both of whom have benefitted from grant support and the rates holiday, Minister Murphy said: “Over the course of the pandemic, my Department has worked extremely hard to support as many businesses as possible and it is so encouraging to get the opportunity to visit some of them to hear directly from them how our range of grant schemes and the rates holiday have been such a lifeline.

“As I walked around the impressive 42 acre site at Macrete, Toomebridge, and listened to company director Richard Hogg talk passionately about his business, the challenges they have faced due to Covid-19 and their plans for recovery, it was reassuring to hear that our financial support has helped this local business.

“Indeed, businesses within the Mid Ulster Council have benefitted from almost £40 million of support from a range of grant schemes. In addition, the rates holiday, which was extended for a further 12 months, is providing £28.5 million of vital support to businesses in the area.”

Finance Minister Conor Murphy at Macrete, Toomebridge, with company director Richard Hogg,

Minister Murphy also visited Kenny’s Spar, Magherafelt, to meet with owner Kenny Bradley.

He added: “It is clear speaking to Kenny that the past 18 months have been extremely difficult for local businesses and I know there are still challenges ahead but the financial assistance we have been able to offer has helped businesses like his continue to operate and will help them as they recover and grow and look towards a positive future.”

