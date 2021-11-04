First ever Tourette friendly store in NI

The team at Asda Cookstown spent some time with 10-year-old Deaglan and helped him host an awareness event in store for his own Facebook support group, Tourette’s Support NI, along with the support of local organisation, DADS who lead the Empower Project to support children under 12 with Autism, Dyslexia and Dyspraxia.

Deaglan’s motto is “Be Kind” and during his visit he spoke to customers about how Tourette’s has affected him. The team at Asda also held staff training to educate their colleagues on Tourette’s syndrome and this led to the groups naming Asda Cookstown as one of the first Tourette’s friendly business.

And to coincide with Purple Tuesday, a campaign that highlights challenges that disabled people can face and calls for action to improve customer service, Asda has also announced the rollout of it’s new ‘Quieter Hour’ in stores, which will see store noises diminished to aid customers with certain disabilities. The new ‘Quieter Hour’ in stores will last between 2-3pm Monday to Thursday.

