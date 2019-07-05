Future engineering leaders

Dozens of local school pupils had the opportunity to experience how a world-class company operates at CDE Talent Camp in Cookstown over the past week.

Following an application process, 26 pupils from 14 schools and colleges across Northern Ireland were selected to spend an action-packed week at CDE’s impressive new headquarters, meeting its engineers, exploring its operations, and gaining invaluable engineering and business experience.

CDE Talent Camp, which ran four days last week, provided 15-17-year-olds with the opportunity to take their first steps into engineering and to find out how market-leading businesses like CDE operate.

Pupils participated in team-building activities, group projects and engineering tasks focused on sustainability.

They included students from schools and colleges such as Royal School Dungannon, Drumglass High School, St Patrick’s Academy, Rainey Endowed and Northern Regional College.

CDE Talent Camp is part of the company’s commitment to supporting the development of skills in the local economy, as well as building the talent that will enable companies like CDE to continue to thrive in the future.

Claire Colvin, Director of Talent at CDE, said: “It was inspiring to see the pupils really develop their interest in and passion for engineering and business throughout the week.

“We had a wide range of practical tasks and interactive experiences that they engaged in enthusiastically and I have no doubt that we had future business and engineering leaders amongst the group.”

“CDE has very ambitious growth plans and we want to help develop the future engineers and businesspeople who will help us continue the company’s international success story. “

Ms Colvin described the camp as an investment in the Mid Ulster community.

She added: “CDE Talent Camp allows us to invest back into the local community and also help create the talent pool that we and the local economy need for the years to come.”

Further information about CDE and CDE Talent Camp is available at: www.cdeglobal.com