Genesis Crafty creates 35 jobs in expansion plan

Magherafelt bakery firm Genesis Crafty is recruiting for 35 new staff and investing over £750,000 in the business as a result of new contracts and expansion.

Genesis produces a range of bread and cakes under its own brand and for many of the UK's largest and most prestigious retailers including Marks & Spencer and Waitrose.

The company currently employs more than 350 staff in its Magherafelt premises.

Paul Allen, executive chairman, Genesis Crafty, took over ownership of the bakery just over a year ago in a rescue deal.

He said: “We are thrilled to be launching this recruitment drive as it shows the significant progress that Genesis has made in the last number of months.

"We have consolidated our operations, refined our distribution and sought to build upon the strong relationships that we have with premium retailers across the UK and Ireland.

“The appeal of The Genesis range, which includes pancakes, scones, cakes and bread, has continued to grow and we have won a number of important new contracts for our all year-round and Christmas products with some of the UK’s most discerning retailers.”

Mr Allen added : “This is an exciting new era for the company, and it is great to be looking for new staff to share in our journey. We have a wide range of posts available, from full-time permanent jobs right through to part-time temporary posts. These vacancies range from machine operators to supervisors, project leaders, engineers and skilled bakers.”