Green light for new £4m Lidl store in Omagh

Occupying a site of 4,046 sq. metres – including an expansive sales floor of 2,205 sq. metres – the expanded store will create an additional 15 new retail jobs when it opens in August 2022 and support a further 200 jobs during construction and development.

Plans to modernise and extend the store were granted approval this week by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council following an extensive community consultation. Construction plans include the demolition of a neighbouring pub and private dwelling to make way for the dramatically enhanced store.

Located at the busy junction of Dromore Road and James Street, the new-look Lidl store will incorporate a 113-space car park with two electric vehicle charging points, complementary landscaping and a large warehouse.

Proposed Lidl Northern Ireland store at Omagh.

Built to the retailer’s pioneering and award-winning ‘concept’ design, which prioritises sustainability, spacious, wide aisles, long tills, restrooms, employee and baby-changing facilities, customers can look forward to a modern shopping experience with an expanded product range.

