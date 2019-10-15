Henry family ‘thrilled’ by win

Henry Brothers Ltd has been crowned a winner in the Northern Ireland heat of the Chamber Business Awards 2019, organised by NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the British Chambers of Commerce.

Now in their 16th year, the awards are a highlight of the business calendar, recognising the key role that local businesses play in driving the UK economy.

As winner of Family Business of the Year, the Magherafelt-based construction firm will go forward to represent Northern Ireland in the national finals, which take place in London on November 28.

Commenting on the award win, David Henry, managing director at Henry Brothers Ltd said: “We are absolutely delighted and thrilled to have received the award for Family Business of the Year from Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“It is well known that family businesses are at the heart of the Northern Ireland economy and it is truly an honour for us to have been recognised in this way and to be representing Northern Ireland at the National Chamber Awards in November.”

John Healy, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: “The Chamber Business Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the best of business. Across the country, there are firms of all sizes and sectors thriving and showing their innovation and adaptability, even in the midst of turbulent times.”

Henry Brothers first began in 1976 when Jim Henry set up a small construction business, focusing on small scale projects within the local area. The company is now run by the second generation of the Henry family.

Henry Brothers is today recognised as a leading construction company with a turnover around £80m per annum and over 200 direct employees. Over a period of 40 years and counting, the company has successfully delivered countless large-scale construction projects across the Healthcare, Defence, Custodial, Education, Police, Industrial, Commercial and Residential sectors.

Mid Ulster District Council Chairperson Councillor Martin Kearney congratulated the firm, saying it was “a well deserved accolade.”