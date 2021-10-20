Inspirational stories and ideas from across the business sector

Eleven webinars will take place across the week under the theme of ‘Innovation, Creation, Inspiration’, with David Meade focusing on the leadership skills required to keep a team energetic, enthusiastic and connected.

Inspirational entrepreneur, Aoife Doherty, founder of ‘Sass & Halo’ will tell her successful start-up story to BBC journalist and presenter, Holly Hamilton, outlining how she turned her passion for fashion into a thriving business.

From start-ups to expanding enterprises, three business innovators - Darragh Cullen of Edge Innovate, Brigid Derry from Derry Bros Customs Clearance Ltd and Derry Bros Shipping Ltd and Sinead Welsh who leads Informed Minds Training and Consultancy Ltd - will be providing their audience with an insight into how innovation has helped to give their companies a competitive advantage.

Retaining talent by improving the culture in the manufacturing sector is also on the agenda when the former MD of Whale and the current Chairman of Nugent Engineering, Patrick Hurst MBE, will be joined by the Tim Monroe, Marketing Director at Smiley Monroe.

Continuing to operate in a business world dominated by virtual contact is a theme across the week.

In demand speaker, Andrew Toogood of Proclaim Consulting, will be giving his take on how to develop the power of diverse thinking to communicate more effectively to impact in a positive way on teams, clients and customers.

Communications specialist, Camilla Long will reveal the art of negotiating whether in a virtual or face-to-face setting, while social media experts, Niamh McAuley and Tierna Byrne will be delivering a session about how to create engaging video content on TikTok and Instagram to boost digital customer engagement and, in turn, sales.

The retail sector will benefit from an evening session with visual merchandising expert, Mags McAlpin, who will be providing practical advice on attracting customers back to the high street in the pre and post-Christmas periods.

And the hard-hit tourism sector is invited to a panel discussion on the future of the tourism and hospitality industry in Mid Ulster with Jamie Delargy who will be in conversation with Joanne Stuart (NI Tourism Alliance), Paula Wilson (Glenavon Hotel) and Jamese McCloy (Glenshane Country Farm).

Cllr Paul McLean, Chair of the Council, said: “I’m looking forward to attending – and to bringing back some of the learning into my own working life. I have no doubt our businesses from across the spectrum will do the same”.

All events are virtual and free to attend.

If you attend any webinar your name will go forward into a prize draw.

To find out more and to book, visit: www.midulstercouncil.org/enterpriseweek

