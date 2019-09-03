Jobs boost expected as Lynas opens new store

Around 14 jobs are expected to be created in Cookstown when Lynas Foodservice opens a new outlet in the town.

The business will be based at the former Pound World unit at Orritor Retail Park.

Although Lynas is known for its food delivery service to hotels, restaurants, cafes and takeaways, it is their chain of food outlets that have been grabbing the headlines of late.

The Cookstown store - the eighth opened by the family operated firm - is scheduled to open next month.

The Lynas Food outlet concept is simple: quality food at wholesale prices.

This means that the shopping public get to shop a vast range of food in big pack value sizes and at good prices.

The Cookstown food outlet will feature quality beef, pork, lamb and chicken from Causeway Prime: its very own craft butchery, a vast range of frozen, chilled, ambient and household items in big packs plus much more.

Lynas Foodservice is a third-generation family owned business that has been supplying food to customers throughout Ireland for more than 70 years.

Founded in Coleraine when Bobby Lynas opened a small fishmonger shop, the expanding company now employs over 500 staff.

It delivers through Northern Ireland, Ireland and Scotland.

There are currently seven Lynas Food Outlets across Northern Ireland in Belfast, Ballymena, Bangor, Coleraine, Derry/L’Derry and Newry.