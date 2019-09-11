Local firm Tobermore ‘gets behind’ Ulster Rugby

Tobermore is proud to announce they are extending their sponsorship of Ulster Rugby, with a two year deal running until April 2021.

Welcoming the sponsorship, David Henderson, managing director at Tobermore expressed his delight.

He said: ‘‘We are delighted to be sponsoring Ulster Rugby and avidly follow their progress.

“The team attracts the interest and loyal support of so many local people, making it an ideal match for Tobermore’s profile.’

“The deal places Tobermore’s logo on the player’s shorts and Tobermore will promote its association with a range of exciting promotional activities throughout the sponsorship period.”

Commenting on Tobermore’s sponsorship, Mr Henderson continued: “As a progressive producer of domestic and commercial paving and walling with rugby loving customers around the UK and Ireland who follow the same tournaments it makes great sense for Tobermore to align itself closer to the sport.’’

Jonny Petrie, Ulster Rugby CEO, welcomed the extension of the partnership.

“We are very pleased that Tobermore have further committed their support of Ulster Rugby for another two years.

“Like Ulster Rugby, Tobermore have strong roots in their local community, while also striving to be the best in their respective sector.

“Having that synergy of values will no doubt ensure the continuation of our mutually beneficial relationship over the next two years.”

Based in Tobermore and employing 270 staff, Tobermore is a European Quality Award winning company supplying paving and walling products to the landscape and construction markets throughout Ireland and the UK.