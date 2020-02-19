Magherafelt £100 start-up firm now one of the ‘most exceptional’ in UK

A Magherafelt firm has been named one of the most exceptional businesses in the UK for its contribution to economic, social and environmental vibrancy.

Launched with just £100 by Caoimhe O’Kane in 2015, Eat NAKED NI now has a healthy six-figure turnover and delivers tasty and nutritious meals to ordinary people and elite professional athletes from all over the world when they visit Ireland to compete.

Certified nutrition coach Caoimhe became passionate about health and wellbeing after recognising the benefits of how eating better was impacting her own health. In her first year of trading she built a base of weekly customers, providing them with healthy meals that supported their busy lifestyles.

Demand for Caoimhe’s service increased - but, like many micro-enterprepreneurs, she needed to address the challenge of how to scale up the business in a sustainable way. Eat NAKED built a bespoke ecommerce website, helping the firm grow to become the leading meal prep company in Northern Ireland. It now employs five people.