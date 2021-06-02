Magherafelt bakery begins 'exciting new chapter' in £1.5m expansion

Following a £1.5 million investment, operations have recently transferred to a state of the art factory at Creagh Business Park, Toome.

The new 12,000 square foot facility is ideally located allowing the well-known, multi-generational brand to stay close to its Mid Ulster origins whilst improved logistics enable quick and efficient daily wholesale deliveries to an increasing range of supermarkets across Northern

Ireland.

Pictured from left: John McErlain, Paul McErlain , Seamus McErlain and Peter McErlain.

The expansion marks an exciting new chapter for the baking brothers whose name has been synonymous with high quality home baked bread, cakes and pastries for three generations.

Building upon the legacy established in 1968 by their parents, the three McErlain brothers - master bakers John and Seamus and sales manager Paul, alongside John’s son Peter, have kept it in the family and are future proofing McErlain’s Bakery with a new expansion for growth.

Positive feedback from customers and an increased demand from shop owners has led to an expanded supply of baked goods to 125 supermarkets.

In step with increased productivity in the last 12 months, McErlain’s Bakery have recruited 12 new staff members with further plans to hire an additional 10 employees by July.

Renowned for family favourites like the artisan wheaten loaves, using a special flour mix passed down from their parents, and hand chaffed soda farls crafted using the traditional method, the high spec facilities allow McErlain’s bakery to retain their daily production of traditional home bakery methods whilst creating room for exciting new products.

Throughout the generations and accompanying transformations, the brothers insist that two things

remain unchanged: McErlain’s reputation for quality and taste.

John McErlain, who heads up innovation and product development, has one eye firmly on the future.

“By marrying the same traditional handcrafted techniques for which we are well known with new and exciting recipes and collaborations we hope to expand our customer base,” he said.

“With an increase in production capacity and added investment this is an exciting new chapter for McErlain’s Bakery.”

---

