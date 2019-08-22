Magherafelt-based construction group continues to expand property portfolio

Des Taggart, property director at Magherafelt-based Conway Group, has revealed that the opening of the new £8m Premier Inn Hotel in Bangor is the latest scheme in the company’s multi-million-pound development strategy, which will further expand its existing property portfolio.

Mr Taggart said:“Through the recent acquisition of Ailsa Lodge Care Home in Bangor, Conway Group have forged strong links within the local area. When the disused leisure centre site on Castle Park Avenue was put up for sale, we recognised that it was the perfect site to meet the need for new hotel accommodation.

“By working collaboratively with Ards & North Down Borough Council and Whitbread, we came up with a quality design solution for the site that would sit sympathetically within the sensitive landscape area that forms part of Bangor Castle Historic Demesne.”

Over the last 17 months the Conway Group constructed the new 85 bedroom Premier Inn, which opened in July. In addition, the Group has ambitious plans to develop several major schemes over the next five years.