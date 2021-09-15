Magherafelt firm Henry Brothers pick up prestigious accolade

A panel of independent judges awarded the company with the prestigious award for demonstrating the implementation of a wide range of successful corporate responsibility initiatives that strategically address key issues and challenges in a way that creates value for both society and the business.

Ian Henry, corporate responsible director, said: “We are truly delighted to be announced as Business in the Community NI Responsible Company of the Year during what has been an unprecedented year for us all, but a year in which being a responsible business has never been more important.

“Throughout the year we have all witnessed and developed a new appreciation for even the simplest acts of kindness and a willingness to help others.

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, Business in the Community NI, Ian Henry, Director, Henry Brothers Ltd and Jennifer Cruickshank, HR Manager,Henry Brothers Ltd).

“It has also taught us that we are ‘Altogether Stronger’ and more resilient when we support each other, particularly during difficult times.

“Winning this prestigious award would not have been possible without the engagement and support of our entire workforce and many stakeholders. So, a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to this fantastic achievement.”

Winners in all eleven responsible business categories were announced at a hybrid Awards event last week, hosted in-studio by TV and weather presenter Barra Best and broadcast live across Business in the Community’s digital platforms.

Northern Ireland’s leading responsible companies were recognised for outstanding contributions to their people, the planet and the places where they operate, with categories that cover all themes in responsible business, including wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, environment, and digital innovation.

---

