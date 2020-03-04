Magherafelt man is new NI Chamber president

The director of Magherafelt-based Henry Construction has been appointed as the new President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber).

Ian Henry is the new President of the networking and business support organisation, which represents over 1,200 members from across Northern Ireland.

A leading member of the construction sector, Ian is part of the leadership team heading up the second generation family business.

A well-known figure, who has played an active role on NI Chamber’s Board for a number of years, he succeeds Allstate NI’s John Healy as President.

He said: “These are challenging times across all sectors and I take up the position of President during a period of significant uncertainty for business and the economy. The business community is ready to progress, and during my term I am committed to providing members with support and a voice wherever possible.

“Yet moving on will be difficult for a lot of firms in Northern Ireland, because the certainty required, especially in terms of GB/NI trade and vice-versa, has still not been delivered. Northern Ireland enjoys the same access to the internal UK market as the other regions and it is vital that this remains.

“The protocol in the exit agreement has given the impression that Northern Ireland has a unique advantage. The reality is that there will be significant challenges for businesses bringing goods from GB to NI.

“There is no doubt that the supply chain and business competitiveness will be damaged by increased costs for administration of customs and tariffs and time delays because of port preparedness. That is why the NI Executive’s all-party sub-committee on Brexit must start to tackle the key challenges facing business as a matter of urgency.”

Chief Executive Ann McGregor said: “It is my great pleasure to warmly welcome NI Chamber’s new President, Ian Henry and thank outgoing President John Healy, for his outstanding contribution throughout his term. In the very important months ahead, we look forward to the benefit of Ian’s experience and leadership.”