Mid Ulster building firm’s expansion results in ‘greater efficiency’

The deal will further its growth and continued success, which was supported by Danske Bank.

P McVey Building Systems, located near Moneymore, sell, hire and maintain modular, temporary and jackleg buildings for a range of sectors, including construction, healthcare, commercial and residential.

The deal included a 20,000ft state-of-the-art factory, providing the company with additional manufacturing facilities.

Donnelly Cabin employees are now contracted under P McVey Building Systems – taking the total workforce from twenty to twenty-seven full time employees.

The takeover has increased the company’s fleet of rental buildings to over five hundred, whilst securing new deals on building hire and developing working relationships with companies such as CDE Global and Farrans.

P Mc Vey Building Systems have successfully acquired several key clients since the takeover which has now seen them become suppliers to the Department of Education NI and ROI frameworks.

Other clients include EANI, WHSCT, Mid Ulster Council, Heron Bros and HSE.

With continued growth and expansion, P Mc Vey Building Systems are forecasting a further increase in annual turnover, along with plans for expansion in England, targeting the English and Welsh markets, projecting a further fifteen job opportunities in 2022.

Managing director, Pat McVey said: “The acquisition has expanded our facilities allowing for greater efficiency and more effective lead times allowing us to achieve our target turnover before the final quarter.

“With two facilities working at full capacity, we can now maintain workload, ensuring a quality service to all our clients within every sector, throughout Ireland – meeting the project programme and budget assigned.”

Gary McLaughlin, Business Banking Manager at Danske Bank said: “P McVey Building Systems is a long-established family business with over 35 years of experience in the modular and temporary buildings industry.

“Its sustained growth and expansion into new markets has demonstrated the strategic benefits of the acquisition.

“Danske Bank is pleased to have been able to support the company in the deal and looks forward to its continued growth and expansion in the future.”

The family run business is an award-winning company, who has been successfully delivering bespoke, high quality off-site projects and modular buildings.

The business was recognised in 2018 and 2021 when it won Mid Ulster SME Business of the Year.

Projects are completed 30-50% percent faster than traditional construction with a greater certainty of completion on time and within budget – significantly reducing our carbon footprint’s impact on the environment.

