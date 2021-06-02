Mid Ulster firm invests over £700,000 to win new business

The Mid Ulster firm specialises in the provision of saws and pipe coating removal equipment to a wide variety of oil and gas contractors.

Through the investment the company has developed innovative new technologies and products required to replace the historic and traditional pipe cutting and coating removals processes, saving time and reducing waste and CO2 emissions during the decommissioning of old oil and gas plants and pipelines.

Sean Conway, founder and managing director of Decom Engineering said: “We are now experiencing the considerable benefits of investing in R&D to grow our business. We did our research, spoke with our customers and identified their future needs and utilised Invest NI R&D support and guidance to meet those needs.

Pictured, from left, Nick McNally, commercial director with Matthew Drumm, BD manager and Sean Conway, managing director, at Decom Engineering.

“Over the last six years, we’ve invested over £700,000 in two R&D projects which have helped us create world first technologies which are saving our customers in the offshore oil and gas sector time, whilst providing accuracy and safety.

Our pipe coating removal system is a game changer as it is the fastest and greenest process on the market globally. Our solution recycles downgraded oil and gas pipes into a useable product instead of scrap steel, hugely increasing the value chain for our partners.”

